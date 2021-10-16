New SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter Friday night to remind fans that he is wrestling this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

On the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel, announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee ran down the list of matches for Thursday’s show but did not mention the Ali vs. Mansoor match.

While responding to a fan, Ali tweeted:

just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1

Earlier this week on RAW, Ali turned on his former tag team partner, Mansoor, after the duo lost to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. In a backstage segment, Ali brutally attacked Mansoor and called him “a giant waste of time.” Ali’s betrayal set up the singles match for Crown Jewel.

Both Mansoor and Ali will be switching brands to SmackDown starting next week.

