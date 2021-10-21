WWE picked up two awards in the 3rd Annual Hashtag Sports Awards presented by Budweiser.

The Engagement Academy has selected WWE as the winner in the two categories, for the WWE ThunderDome experience and for their first-ever no makeup shoot.

The following awards were announced:

* Brands & Partnerships: Most Creative Partnership (Without an Athlete or Influencer) – WWE Thunder, WWE and The Famous Group

* Impact: Gender Equality In Sports – WWE’s First-Ever No Makeup Shoot, WWE

The first-ever no makeup shoot from WWE was released in March 2020, and done by photographer Sophy Holland. The shoow featured RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and Sasha Banks. You can click here to see the shoot.

The full list of 2021 Hashtag Sports Awards can be seen here.

