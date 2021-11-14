AAA is reportedly interested in a number of former WWE and ROH stars, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As noted, earlier this month WWE went through another round of cuts and released 18 stars. For ROH, they decided to go on a hiatus after their December Final Battle PPV. The company also announced it would not be renewing any contracts on its roster.

ROH stars are already getting picked up. Most recently seen on last night’s AEW Full Gear when Jay Lethal announced he was now signed. He’s set to chase the AEW TNT Championship on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

AAA has its eyes on a few wrestlers. It depends on what happens with COVID-19 and the ability to sell tickets as capacity restrictions are lifted. Taya Valkyire (fka NXT’s Franky Monet) is considered to be high on their list, once she is available.

Killer Kross and Scarlett could also make their return to AAA, but that won’t happen until 2022, mainly due to their non-compete clauses with WWE.

Other names mentioned in the report were Gran Metalik, Flamita, Rey Horus, and Rush as potential pickups for AAA. Also, former ROH star Dragon Lee already has dates with the company.