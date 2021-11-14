Jay Lethal made a surprise appearance tonight on the AEW Full Gear PPV.

Lethal said he’s heard about the forbidden door and says he is now All Elite, apparently signing with the company. Lethal was a longtime wrestler for Ring of Honor, which had previously announced it would not be renewing its roster contracts at the end of the year.

The new AEW member also said he heard there was an open challenge out there for the AEW TNT Championship and wanted a shot against Sammy Guevara. Jay Lethal made the challenge for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Guevara headed out to the stage after the Inner Circle’s victory and told Lethal the match was on.

