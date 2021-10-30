ROH announced earlier this week the company would be going on a hiatus after its upcoming Final Battle PPV in December. The promotion plans on returning in April for its Supercard of Honor event, likely during WrestleMania weekend.

Contracts for the entire roster will not be renewed, but will be paid their full salary through December 31, according to an update from PWInsider. Talents are technically not “released” at this very moment, but those contracts that extend into 2022 will end in March or April, and then those remaining wrestlers will be released.

Wrestlers can work independent bookings, as long as they don’t conflict with the November TV tapings or Final Battle on December 11. The full roster is booked for the upcoming tapings.

Since The Briscoes won the GCW Tag Team Titles, there’s a potential for ROH to bring in some GCW wrestlers to continue that storyline.

The report noted for clarification the entire ROH library is up for sale, not just the Sinclair Broadcast Group owned years (2012-present). ROH COO Joff Koff spoke to PWInsider this past week and said there are no current sale discussions right now, which could easily change day-to-day.