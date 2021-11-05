AEW’s Adam Cole recently caught up with Busted Open Radio where he was able to speak about the recent releases from WWE, as well as the ongoing situation with Ring Of Honor’s hiatus. Cole wished everyone involved the best of luck and gave a clear message to the talents.

“First of all, it always breaks my heart to hear stuff, whether it be a company like Ring Of Honor, who I love dearly, going on a hiatus for a little while, I hope they come back strong, I hope they have the chance to,” Cole said. Like you said, with the releases, pretty much to everybody who is in that boat right now who is not too sure what they’re doing going forward, I’m sure there’s a lot of stress going through their minds. But I want to remind everybody that there’s a reason that they got to where they did.

Cole then went on to give a personal message to those who are involved, making it clear he believes they will continue to have success in the future.

“Ring Of Honor is an incredible company, and the people who were in WWE who got let go, again, your talent it spoke for itself. There’s a reason you were able to advance so far within the industry and get so far. Because, a lot of people saw a lot of talent in you, and a lot of people still do see a lot of talent in you. So no matter how long it takes, if these people continue to have patience and continue to show the world how good they are, trust me when I tell you, it’s going to work out. I know it can be a really scary time and a really scary feeling when stuff like that happens and I’m sure it is. I’m not trying to discredit or say it’s not something that they’d be stressed about because of course, they would. But, I guess what I am trying to say is, I don’t want them to ever forget how freaking good they are, because they are. Each and every one of them are insanely talented, so I wish them nothing but the best, and I have full confidence that no matter where it is, they’re going to make an impact in pro wrestling for years to come if they choose to.”

