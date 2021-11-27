Just when things felt safe and sound, that’ll all change after it announced that Brock Lesnar will make his SmackDown return next week. For the man who suspended Lesnar, WWE Official Adam Pearce, he is sweating bullets.

Last month, Lesnar reigned terror on the blue brand after losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He decided to put his hands on Adam Pearce and a cameraman, which led to his storyline fine and indefinite suspension.

On today’s Talking Smack, Pearce told Braxton how this situation “sucks” and how he plans to prepare for The Beast Incarnate’s comeback.

“I’ll just be honest with you: As a WWE official, it would have been nice to have been included in something so big,” Pearce noted to Braxton, who made the breaking news announcement last night. “Now, I’m not going to argue with you or lie; he’s one of the biggest stars in our industry. We’re all aware of that.

“But by the same token, Kayla, what he did was monumental, in a completely negative way. He put his hands on me; he put his hands on a cameraman and put everybody at risk. He’s coming back next week, and how do I react to that? I think it sucks.

“So, I’m going to have to walk these halls, and I’m going to have to stare Brock Lesnar in the eye. He’s going to look me in the eye and know I took a big chunk out of his wallet, and I sent him home. And now, he’s back.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.