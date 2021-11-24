Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The AEW TBS Title Tournament continues on with Thunder Rosa facing Jamie Hayter in a Quarterfinals Match. The winner takes on Jade Cargill in the semis. On the other side of the bracket, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho still have to meet to decide which will wrestle Nyla Rose in the semis. The finals take place on January 5, 2022, when Dynamite makes the move from TNT to TBS.

QT Marshall challenged CM Punk to a match, which was accepted on last Friday’s Rampage. Punk will obviously have the hometown advantage with the show happening in Chicago.

After defeating Evil Uno last week, Bryan Danielson vowed to “kick in the heads” of every Dark Order member. This is keeping Danielson busy until he gets a shot at AEW World Champion Hangman Page. This week, he’ll take on Colt Cabana in front of his hometown crowd.

Finally, Cody Rhodes, PAC, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers join forces against Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. The two sides have been feuding for weeks and we’ll see if this match finally settles things between them.

Below is the current card:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament Quarterfinals Match)

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and FTR