AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the go-home episode for this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. You can check out the current card here.

Also, here’s all the ways to watch this weekend’s show.

On tonight’s show AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will meet face-to-face for their contract signing. Page finally gets another shot at the title after coming up short previously. He obtained this shot through winning the Casino Ladder Match last month against PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy.

NJPW star Rocky Romero is also set to appear (with Orange Cassidy) to take on Bryan Danielson is singles action.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage. Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Page contract signing for their Full Gear title match

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero with Orange Cassidy

* Dax Harwood vs. PAC

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay

* Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty