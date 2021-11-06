AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 556,000 viewers in the fast overnight ratings, according to Forbes and Wrestling Inc.’s Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 267,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 572,000 – 594,000 range. Last week’s AEW Rampage averaged 623,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Rampage featured Bryan Danielson defeating Anthony Bowens, a CM Punk interview segment with Eddie Kingston, Red Velvet defeating The Bunny in the final opening-round match of the TBS Women’s Championship tournament and Adam Cole defeating John Silver. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

As previously reported, SmackDown on FOX averaged 1.978 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. Konuwa noted that the 0.5 rating represented 663,000 viewers. SmackDown more than doubled Rampage in the demo and in total viewers, although it should be noted that FOX is available in a lot more homes than TNT, and SmackDown is in prime time.

Final numbers for SmackDown and Rampage will be available on Monday.