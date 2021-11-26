The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view is rumored to take place in early March from Orlando.

Revolution 2022 will likely be held on Sunday, March 6 from the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The date is up in the air due to an Eric Church concert being booked at the Amway Arena that Friday, March 4. This would prevent AEW from running the standard live go-home edition of Rampage from the same arena on Friday night.

The inaugural AEW Revolution pay-per-view was held on February 29, 2020 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho for the AEW World Title. The 2021 Revolution event took place on March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and was their first Sunday pay-per-view. It was headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Revolution is scheduled to be the next AEW pay-per-view event. Battle of The Belts was recently announced as a Saturday night TNT supercard event, scheduled for January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

