AEW officially announced Battle of the Belts for Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The promo featured all the current champions in the company: AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers, and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Although no matches were revealed, it’s expected they will all be defending their titles on AEW Battle of the Belts.

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, multiple matches were announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Tony Schiavone noted on the “Friendsgiving” segment that because Riho was never actually eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in September, she’ll get a match against Britt Baker. Tony Khan is calling it a Black Friday Deal Match where if Riho can defeat the champion, she’ll receive a title shot.

Below is the full lineup:

* Eddie Kingstom vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho (Black Friday Deal Match – If Riho wins, she gets a title shot)

* Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is also set to feature the last quarterfinals match in the AEW TBS Title Tournament. Kris Statlander takes on Ruby Soho with the winner getting Nyla Rose in the semis. As noted, earlier tonight Thunder Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter to move on and face Jade Cargill.

A Friendsgiving worth forgetting for @RealBrittBaker as she finds out from @tonyschiavone24 that she'll face @riho_gtmv on #AEWRampage in a Black Friday Deal Match: If Riho wins, she gets an #AEW Women's World Title match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/40AUukxgfc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021