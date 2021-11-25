Thunder Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter in tonight’s AEW TBS Title Tournament quarterfinals match. She will now face Jade Cargill in the semifinals

Near the end of the match, Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker attempted to get involved. Rebel had the ref’s attention while Hayter held Rosa from behind. Baker went for a thrust kick and accidentally kicked Hayter. Thunder Rosa got the pin for the victory shortly after.

Post-match, Hayter was annoyed about the loss, shoving Rebel and then Baker away.

On the other side of the bracket it’s Nyla Rose taking on the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho. The finals go down on January 5 when Dynamite moves from TNT to TBS.

The powerful @jmehytr catches @thunderrosa22 in mid-air! Could that be the turning point in this match? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/ItRhxYogVA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021