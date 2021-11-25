AEW star Austin Gunn has issued an apology for using the N-Word in several tweets when he was a 17-year-old college student in 2013.

“Extremely insensitive tweets/replies I made when I was 17 years old in 2013 have been brought to my attention,” Gunn began. “I don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. There is no excusive for it, and I am deeply sorry.”

Gunn then touched upon attending multiple sensitivity meetings during his time in college, and that he still attends such programs organized by AEW.

“AEW regularly provides excellent sensitivity programs that I have attended multiple times,” Gunn informed. “I want to continue to learn from my mistakes, improve my view on the world, and strive to be a person my parents would be proud of. I was not raised this way, I do not condone this behavior or the use of these words, and I am extremely sorry. Thank you for reading this.”

Austin Gunn of Gunn Club is presently in a rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin. On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Billy and Colten Gunn defeated Bear County in a tag team match. Following the match, Gunn Club members retreated just as Sting and Allin hit the ring to deal with their rivals.

You can see Gunn’s full apology note below, along with screengrabs of him tweeting the N-Word in 2013.

with all my heart, I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/u5TrE83yWW — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) November 25, 2021

austin gunn calling ppl the n word and his dad doing blackface SEVERAL times… f--k the gunn club pic.twitter.com/GplixP0kwR — the kaaang of the raaang | 👑 (@pAYOdriver) November 25, 2021