Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted on Monday that when he dies, it’s going to be either next to his “hot wife” or “in the ring” with AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Flair wrote:

Like I Said… I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara. Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO!

As seen in the tweet below, Guevara responded to Flair with the message, “Wrestling God vs Spanish God.”

The Twitter interaction between Flair and Guevara came in the aftermath of The Nature Boy’s shocking comments on his Wooo Nation: Uncensored podcast. According to Flair, an Israeli pro-wrestling promotion offered Flair $100,000 to have a match against Guevara.

Flair told host Mark Madden, “There’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first class tickets and I’m there. 50% and 50 % after I beat Sammy (laughs).”

On the same podcast, Flair also spoke about the prospects of joining AEW and revealed whether or not he’s had conversations with Tony Khan about becoming All Elite.

