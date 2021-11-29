The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match is now official for the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view.

It was announced today that Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts Title against AEW star Kiera Hogan at the pay-per-view.

NWA tweeted, “JUST ANNOUNCED [revolving light emoji] Saturday, Dec 4th at #HardTimes2, @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @MickieJames will be defending her title against @AEW’s @HoganKnowsBest3! This makes EIGHT multi-company title matches in one night! [fire emoji]”

James captured the title at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating Deonna Purrazzo. Since then she has retained over Mercedes Martinez and Madison Rayne. Hogan left Impact in July of this year, and debuted for AEW in mid-August.

The NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view will air live via FITE TV at 8pm ET on Saturday, December 4 from GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The pre-show will air on the NWA YouTube channel and FITE. Below is the final card, along with the new tweet on Hogan vs. James:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Melina vs. Kamille (c)

No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match

Cyon vs. Tyrus (c)

Special Referee: “The Pope” Elijah Burke.

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

The End’s Odinson and Parrow vs. La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Judais vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Lady Frost and Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifier

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

Pre-show: NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Gauntlet Qualifier

Ariya Daivari vs. Homicide vs. Kerry Morton vs. CW Anderson vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Alex Taylor

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Kiera Hogan vs. Mickie James (c)

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

If either man is disqualified, they will be suspended for two months. No one allowed at ringside.

Douglas Williams vs. Colby Corino

In-ring tribute to Jazz

Mick Foley appears as Santa Claus for the night