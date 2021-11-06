On tonight’s AEW Rampage, the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament concluded its opening-round matches with Red Velvet defeating The Bunny with the Final Slice.

She will go on to face Jade Cargill in the quarterfinals later on. The finals of this event will take place on Wednesday, January 5, when Dynamite moves to TBS.

Below are the updated brackets for the quarterfinal matches:

*Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa

* Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

.@Thee_Red_Velvet runs to the ring. She can't wait to get her hands on #TheBunny! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/iXu9079w0K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021