Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a TBS Title Tournament First Round Match. Near the end of the match, Rebel and Britt Baker helped distract the ref and allow Hayter to put Jay down with a short-arm lariat for the pinfall win.

Hayter will now face Thunder Rosa in the next round.

As noted, The Bunny vs. Red Velvet was announced for this Friday’s Rampage in the final first round match. The tournament finals take place on Dynamite’s TBS debut episode on January 5.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the match:

.@annajay___ just a second away from moving on in the TBS Title Tournament 😈 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/thgXRJr4L5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 4, 2021