Former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recently made an appearance on Monte & The Pharaoh. Johnson has developed a reputation of being too stiff in the ring, and the hosts brought up the D’Lo Brown and Darren Drozdov incident where a botch powerbomb from Brown caused “Droz” to suffer a severe neck injury, rendering him a quadriplegic. Johnson responded to the notion that Brown was dangerous in the ring.

“Well, I agree with your statements, 100%. There was a match one time when we were wrestling, and he did the leapfrog thing he does, and I wasn’t even in place yet and he went and did it anyway,” Johnson recalled. “That jerk-a** boy, he’s not a friend of mine. I will say I probably did work stiff. Honestly, I was a little green when I came in, but the boss is the boss. He puts you in there and says, ‘You do this, you do that,’ or you don’t have a job the next morning.”

The accident was recently discussed on Dark Side of the Ring in the “Brawl for All” episode. Drozdov, to this day, does not blame Brown for the accident, and Brown has taken responsibility for the accident. Johnson also discussed the allegation that Brown did not contact Drozdov after the accident.

“I agree with you. How could you ruin somebody’s life or change their life course and not take care of them, not be there for them,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it’s true, but I’ve heard rumors that he will go times without calling Droz. I paralyze you and change your life, and I’ll be calling you every day. I don’t think he showed enough gratitude.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has recently called out Johnson for his remarks on Brown. He refuted the rumor of Brown not contacting Drozdov noting that he and Brown are still in contact with Drozdov to this day. Johnson also talked about the moment when Goldust kissed him backstage after being knocked out by Owen Hart.

“First of all, I didn’t realize he was gonna even do that,” Johnson admitted. “We rehearsed it, and he put his hand over my mouth and he kissed his hand. When we went live, he thought it would be funny not to put his hand there, and he did it real. And unfortunately, some jobber at the door had to pay for it. He got out of there. He got his bag and went straight out the back door, but Dustin, he’s cool with me, man. I got no problem with Dustin.”

After Johnson was resuscitated by Goldust, Johnson went on a rampage in the backstage area. Johnson then opened up about being on “the gas” (steroids).

“It’s exactly as it says it does,” Johnson stated. “If you don’t know what you’re doing, you can hurt yourself real bad. It was something that you had to do, basically, if you were going to stay up top. Just about all the boys were on it. They won’t tell you that. That’s a weird one. I don’t know why they would be more open about drugs and alcohol. I took a test, and that’s the only thing I ever took. I didn’t stay on a full cycle on them. So my testosterone level and stuff, I’ve been blessed. Everything is good. Health is good.”

