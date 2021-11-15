Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* The show starts out with Nick Jackson answering spam calls in funny voices.

* Kenny Omega playing slots and wins $1,000. Moments later, he gets another decent payday.

* Ryan Nemeth on the set of “untitled Michael Bay project” and rips on Brandon Cutler some more. The camera pans out and Nemeth is wearing a shark suit. Nemeth says he’s a famous, elite actor and doesn’t have to take any crap from Cutler.

* Shopping day at Mall of America with Kenny, Matt, and Nick.

* Clips from Rampage of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole jawing with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

* Backstage on the day of Full Gear. The Young Bucks show how they painted part of their beards purple.

* Clips shown of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole’s entrances at the PPV. Highlights of the Falls Count Anywhere Match from Cutler’s camera. Superkliq loses the match. Backstage the three are looking bummed and beat up.

* Chuck Taylor welcomes Rocky Romero in the hotel. Taylor says Romero knows Statlander and Cassidy, but Trent is here, too! The camera pans over to Wheeler Yuta dressed as Trent. Romero decides to leave after getting weird vibes from the group. He gets flashbacks of his time with Trent, but Yuta’s face is photoshopped over Trent’s face.

* 2point0 calls out Aubrey Edwards for their stats in the AEW GM video game. They said she took $20 and just walked off with it? Not gonna happen!

* Backstage as Hangman Page gets ready for his Full Gear entrance. Music plays in the background as Kenny Omega heads out for the match. Moments later, we see the ending sequences with Matt and Nick Jackson at ringside, but not getting involved as Page finishes off Omega for the win. Backstage, Matt and Nick walk with Omega. The locker room claps it up for Page after his victory. Bryan Danielson says to Page, “That was awesome, congratulations” and shakes his hand. Page hugs all the members of Dark Order. We see the nameplates get switched up for Page as Being The Elite ends.