Several networks executives were in attendance for last night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Executives from Netflix, NBCUniversal and FOX were reportedly backstage at the pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. NBCU and FOX were obviously there for their brands, while Netflix’s “Red Notice” movie starring The Rock was the presenting sponsor for the event.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was also backstage for the Survivor Series, as was WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque was not there.

As noted, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was featured in several Survivor Series segments with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg, which came from the “Red Notice” movie.

It’s interesting that Triple H was not there after he was seen with other executives touring the new WWE HQ offices in Stamford, CT last week. That was his first public appearance since undergoing surgery for a cardiac event in early September.

Stay tuned for more.