RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch didn’t take kindly to fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY disrespecting the 10 Superstars who competed in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

During her promo segment on RAW, Lynch mentioned how fans are always clamoring for someone “fresh and new” at the top of the card, only to behave like hypocrites with their “stupid chants.”

“Its funny, I used to put so much stock into your opinion until I realized you’re so full of crap,” Lynch told fans at Barclays Center. “You say you want something fresh and new, but you watched 10 women last night break their backs trying to prove themselves to you. And what did you do? You did your stupid little chant, your stupid little wave, and you sang your stupid little songs, didn’t ya?”

Lynch then admitted that none of the 10 women are worthy of sharing the spotlight with her.

“It hurts me to say this, but I actually agree with you (hijacking their match),” Lynch said. “None of those 10 so-called Superstars have what it takes to beat me.”

Earlier in the promo, Lynch asked fans if they would like to see the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan, the No. 1 contender to her title, step up to face her next.

Belair was the sole survivor in the 5-on-5 elimination match after she last pinned Shotzi. While Team RAW was represented by Belair, Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega and Ripley, Team SmackDown was made up of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Toni Storm.