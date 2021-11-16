Becky Lynch recently spoke with Entrevista about how she announced her pregnancy to the world on WWE television. That moment came when she told Asuka that winning the Money In The Bank was actually for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, that was not her original plan for the revelation.

“So, Colby and I, when I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out what would be the best way. I thought maybe a tournament for the title or a tournament for the number one contendership,” Becky Lynch revealed. “Then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce that, ‘Hey, well actually, by the way, it’s not for the number one contendership. It’s for the title.’ And you have that be a very real moment. But at the time, it was just before Money In The Bank, so I think collaborating with Paul Heyman, he was like, ‘Well, we are just going to have Money In The Bank be for the title, but they won’t know it until the Monday after when you announce it.’ So, that’s what we did.”

Becky Lynch also spoke about working in the movie industry and if she’s interested in that. The Man revealed that she has a degree in theatre, so performing is something she wants to do.

“I love performing in any genre. I mean, that’s what I got my degree in, my degree is in theatre,” Lynch stated. “So, that’s something that I always want to go back to, and, a little plug here, we’ve got Rumble coming out next January or February. Which is an animated movie, which is going to be awesome, with Paramount, so go see that when it comes out. Look, I’m always looking to expand my horizons and constantly just perform, whatever medium that is. Right now, it’s going to be wrestling until the wheels fall off.”

