WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report about her match against Charlotte at WWE Survivor Series.

The well-documented backstage altercation between the two has been in the news over the past month. Thanks to a title exchange going off-script, a “renewed disdain” has returned between Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

“I think it’s renewed disdain for each other, I think that’s what’s going to make it different,” Lynch said. “I think before there was always tension. Now it just feels like it’s a different level. There was always something boiling under the surface for a long time and that was going to come to a head. Many people didn’t see what happened … well, some people saw what happened, but obviously, the whole world didn’t see what happened.

“It was heated, and we all know it was heated. There are many different versions of the story that are out there. Now it’s one of those things where — I don’t know how Sunday is going to go. And I don’t think the audience knows how it’s going to go. I know there’s going to be a lot of animosity and a lot of spite from both sides. We’re going to be out there trying to prove something to the whole world and to ourselves.”

Going back to SummerSlam in 2018 is when things took a turn in their friendship. According to Lynch, Charlotte has been “contentious” about Lynch’s rises in WWE. She also wasn’t sure if their friendship could be mended while both are active competitors in WWE.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Lynch said about fixing their friendship. “I think there would be a lot that would need to be talked about and a lot that would need to be discussed. Honestly, I don’t think we can be in this business anymore. I feel like once we’re in this industry, she’s going to be jealous of me, and I’m not going to like the way she does business. I don’t know that it can be repaired while we’re both still wrestling.”

Survivor Series is at 8 pm ET tomorrow on Peacock/WWE Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.