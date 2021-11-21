WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report about her current mindset towards social media.

Often one of the best WWE Superstars at utilizing Twitter, Lynch admits that she actually hates social media.

“We have a live microphone on us 24/7 and sometimes it can be used for bad and sometimes it can be used to hype something and show more disdain when we’re coming to a big match,” Lynch said. “I, ironically, hate social media. I think it’s stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don’t think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward.”

Although the WWE Superstar enjoys it as a means to connect with fans, there’s a downside to the platform that can hurt though with mental health issues.

“You made a good point about fans and how they can interact and follow you and I think that’s awesome,” Lynch stated. “That is great. But one thing we see with social media … I like to use it for wrestling purposes and further a storyline. I think there’s so much — for people’s mental health, I think it can be bad. I think it can be detrimental. I think people compare themselves to each other. It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don’t think that’s good for the world. That’s Rebecca Quinn’s philosophy on social media.”

Now a parent, Becky Lynch feels like the constant comparison of one another isn’t a good way to grow up.

“Now that I look at everything from the eyes of being a parent, it’s worrying,” Lynch admitted. “People are growing up and there’s likes and dislikes and comparing each other to other people constantly, and I think that can be bad for young people and their mindset on the world growing up.”

During the same interview, Lynch also commented on if her friendship with Charlotte is beyond repair. The two are set to meet in the ring at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series.