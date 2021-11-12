WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix revealed via Twitter on Thursday that she once pitched WWE a “detailed storyline” to be brought in as the little sister of Brock Lesnar.

Phoenix tweeted:

Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL.

Phoenix joined WWE’s old development territory OVW in 2004, the same year Lesnar left the company. She debuted on OVW TV in July 2004 as the on-screen girlfriend and valet of Chris Masters. The storyline was short-lived, and the following month Phoenix was repackaged as the manager of Aaron “The Idol” Stevens (Damien Sandow).

She would eventually make her WWE main roster debut in 2006.

Interestingly, Phoenix left WWE the same year Lesnar made his highly-anticipated return in 2012. You can see her tweet below.

As reported earlier, Lesnar has vowed to be in attendance for the upcoming SmackDown in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 10. Lesnar hasn’t been on WWE TV since losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.