The Staples Center announced today that Brock Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles when SmackDown is at the venue on Friday, December 10.

On the post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was given a storyline suspension and was fined $1 million dollars for attacking WWE producer and official Adam Pearce.

As noted in October, Lesnar was featured on Royal Rumble promotional material along with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

