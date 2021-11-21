WWE Champion Big E spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport before tonight’s match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During the conversation, the champ was asked his thoughts about Becky Lynch and Charlotte’s real-life tension as they head towards their PPV match.

“They were thick as thieves, the best of friends and things have gone awry, to say the least,” Big E said. “I will say, I’ll be very busy that day, clearly, but that’s going to be one I have an eye on, for sure.”

Of course, Big E will be busy as he preps for his big match against Reigns at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series at the Barclays Center. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch takes on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte at the same show.

The well-documented backstage altercation between the two has been in the news over the past month. Going back to SummerSlam in 2018 is when things took a turn in their friendship. According to Lynch, Charlotte has been contentious about Lynch’s rise in WWE.

In other Big E news, he was in Las Vegas last night to introduce boxer Shawn Porter for his fight against Terence Crawford.

You can check out his introduction in the video below, along with backstage photos from the event.

