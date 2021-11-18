Big E recently spoke with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he discussed the Forbidden Door. The WWE Champion admitted it would be cool to see that opened with them in the future.

“It’s interesting,” he admitted. “The idea, I don’t know if this is ever feasible but I don’t know, is that Forbidden Door going to be open here between us and them, imagine that? That would be incredible, I think that would be really interesting.”

The New Day star then spoke about how stars in both places trade blows on social media. Big E admitted that’s not for him as there are people in AEW he supports.

“If that’s how you feel, do your thing, I’m all for it. I’ll speak for me; I think competition makes everyone better,” Big E said. “I have friends over there; people who I think are incredibly talented that might not be friends. But, I’m a fan of so much that is going on over there.

“So, I know fans love the sniping, they love the back and forth,” Big E stated. “I think it’s awfully entertaining too. It’s not really my cup of tea, just because there’s so many people that I root for over there. I think competition is great for everyone all around. I’m glad the fans are engaged, it’s not my thing but you do you. People love pot-stirring.”

Big E will face Roman Reigns on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series, but that’s not the first time they’ve met at this event. The Raw Superstar reflected on when The New Day met The Shield back in 2017.

“I loved that match a lot, I think we had a ton of fun. I wish we got to do more six-mans. We got to do stuff with the Wyatt Family. Those faction wars are some of my favorite things in wrestling, in our industry is just team vs. team. There’s some particulars I don’t remember,” he admitted. “I know the one thing that we did end up doing which I kind of wanted to do for a while until then, is the double Big Ending.

“We had a little bit of a hiccup,” Big E confessed. “But eventually, I got Dean up, I got Seth up and then Woods and Kofi come off the second for the double. And then Roman comes in for the save. That was a fun one for us and that build was great too so it was pretty cool to be in the ring with The Shield and do a three-on-three.”

