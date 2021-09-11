As the Forbidden Door continues to be opened, one of the few companies that hasn’t entered into the fray is WWE. If Finn Balor had his way however it would be something that could happen. In an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, Balor responded enthusiastically to the idea of a Forbidden Door and would have no problem walking through it, should WWE reach a working agreement with certain promotions.

“I love the idea of the Forbidden Door,” Balor said. “I feel like if I have an opportunity to wrestle in Japan or Mexico or Europe, for whatever promotion, I would love to be able to do. Obviously, contractually in WWE, they take care of all my dates and my bookings and my travel. They organize everything. If we could set up a working relationship between some of these other brands from around the world, I would love to challenge myself against performers from different regions.”

Balor, a twenty one year veteran, is no stranger to working other promotions. Prior to his WWE run he notably wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling as Prince Devitt, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship three times while being a founding member of the Bullet Club. He also competed in numerous promotions in Europe, and also wrestled in Mexico for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where he won the NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship.

Balor’s views on the Forbidden Door aren’t shared by others within WWE, most notably former rival Samoa Joe. In a recent interview, the current NXT Champion stated he wasn’t in favor of an alliance like that, comparing it to major soccer/football clubs allowing players to not be exclusive.

You can watch the full interview below.

