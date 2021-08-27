WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe joined So Catch by Hal 2 to talk all things wrestling. That included the topic of the Forbidden Door, the alliance that features WWE’s competitors like AEW, New Japan, Lucha Libre AAA, Impact Wrestling and several other promotions. When asked if he would be open to entering the Forbidden Door, Joe wasn’t too keen on the idea.

“I work for a company,” Joe said. “If I played for a major football club, you wouldn’t lend me out on the weekend to go play for the rival team. Messi’s ain’t doing day shifts over at Manchester United. I understand some fans want for that and they want to see that, but at the same time, just with the whole politics of that type of situation, it wouldn’t be a good outcome anyways. Nobody wants to look bad in that situation, everyone’s getting pushed and pulled in a certain way and it becomes a convoluted mess.

“If guys want to show and get down with Samoa Joe, get on my level, they come find me and let’s do this. I ain’t making house calls right now.”

Joe was also asked what advice he would give to his younger self back when he was starting wrestling. His answer was fairly simple.

“I think not to put a timetable on things,” Joe said. “I think early in my career I’d always kind of put this…you know if you had asked 19 year old me where I would be right now, at this point I would’ve wrapped it up ten years ago. ‘I gave it this and this and I’m working on this.’ I never really envisioned it would be the lifelong pursuit that it’s become. It’s not that I didn’t want it to be, it was just young me always kind of thought in very blocked off time blocks. I wanted to be at certain places at a certain time in my life. And I think a lot of young me are very much the same. But yeah, it never occurred to me some twenty odd years later that I’d be here doing this.”

You can watch the full interview below.