During WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, Big E spoke with Wrestlingac.com’s YouTube channel about honoring Brodie Lee. The current WWE Champion was close friends with Brodie and has honored him several times since his unfortunate passing, and he stated he will always attempt to do that.

“He’s obviously someone that means a lot to me and continues to mean a lot to me. I will always try to do my best to honor him, he’s always with me.”

The New Day all wore specially made ring gear as a tribute to Brodie, and after winning the WWE Championship, Big E cut a promo on Monday Night Raw, stating, “I am grateful to all of you below the heavens, and one incredible friend above,” which was a nod to the former Wyatt Family member.

Big E was also asked about the possibility of having a trios title within the company. As someone who has been part of a trio for a long time as a member of The New Day, he admitted that it could be cool to see that happen.

“That would be pretty cool. That would be dope, we will see.”

