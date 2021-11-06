IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to retain his title at today’s NJPW Power Struggle.

After the match, G1 Climax 31 winner Kazuchika Okada made his way out to the ring to challenge Takagi for his title at Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4.

Okada took the mic and said the following (translation from NJPW Global Twitter account):

“Takagi, congratulations on your defense,” Okada began. “And thanks for the hard work. From here on out, it’s time for the G1 Champion to take over from the world champ and carry this company. This belt is my contract. The G1 Champion. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Who’s the real deal? Let’s find out. So come on, champ, or should I say the G1 dropout Shingo Takagi?”

Takagi then responded:

“I didn’t think you’d be out here, I thought I would have to call you out,” Takagi said. “Are you still carrying that toy around? You like that thing huh. But you are the G1 champion. I do still have this belt. The G1 Champion and the World Champion? Let’s find out who the strongest is, and let’s do it January 4 in the Tokyo Dome!”

Okada approved that offer and then made his way to the back. Earlier in the show, Okada retained the rights to a title match at the Tokyo Dome by defeated Tama Tonga.

Next year’s Wrestle Kingdom is a three-night event on January 4, 5, and 8. The first two nights are at the Tokyo Dome and the third is at Yokohama Arena.