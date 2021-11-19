Bobby Lashley recently spoke with DAZN in order to promote the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. During the interview, the former WWE Champion spoke about the landscape of the industry generally. Lashley admitted he thinks competition is a good thing and that now is a great time to be a fan. However, he also noted that he doesn’t believe WWE has any serious competition.

“I think it’s great right now,” Lashley said. “I think there’s a lot of competition. I think we’re doing some big things, and we’re moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it’s a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone. Everybody always says competition is good. I don’t think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up.”

Bobby Lashley also touched on the competition and how it drives him personally. He admitted that he thinks WWE is loaded with superstars which provides a little of everything.

“Yeah, it actually does. I think myself and a lot of the other guys wish some of the other competition does step up because we’re ready. If you look at our roster, our roster is deep. We have something different. We have something special. There’s a couple of things with it,” Lashley said. “There’s one to have great wrestlers, and there’s another thing to have superstars. We’re chalk-loaded with both. We have guys that are just pure superstars, and you can take outside of our wrestling world will do other things, and they’re going to be superstars. And we have some guys that are in the dressing room that are just great wrestlers. We have a little bit of everything. I think everyone here is like, if we need to step up, we have all the talent to be able to do it.”