On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about the shocking news that Jay Lethal is now All Elite after his debut at AEW Full Gear this past weekend. The former WCW Champion reacted to Lethal’s surprise appearance and said he’s not surprised Lethal was quick to make the jump to AEW following the hiatus of ROH.

“Jay Lethal, he’s a soldier, bro,” Booker said. “I’ve gotten a chance to work with Jay Lethal in TNA and he’s always been a guy that, I must say, loves this business more than anybody I’ve ever seen. Jay Lethal loves this business. He loved working for that company but when the doors closed, they sent him a letter saying his contract is void. It’s like any athlete man, you’ve got to look for work and you’ve got to do it quick because those notes that come in the mailbox they’re called bills.

“They keep coming whether you’re working for somebody or not. Jay Lethal is saying AEW opened the doors, and he stepped right in there and I’m glad for him and glad to see Jay Lethal take that next step past ROH. I’ve always thought Jay Lethal should be somewhere working primetime, there again the loyalty that he has given to this business, so give that man a break.”

The former Ring of Honor World Champion spoke after Full Gear about whether or not he’d appear at ROH Final Battle, stating he’s an AEW superstar and is all in on AEW. Booker T spoke about his former TNA locker room partner and gave him very high praise as one of the best in the world of wrestling today.

“It’s a great story more than anything,” Booker said. “At the end of the day, he got a shot and hopefully he gets to show the world how good he really is. I’ll tell you right now, there ain’t nobody better than Jay Lethal, the guy can go out and work with anybody in the world. That right there is the mark of a true worker.

“I just said ain’t nobody better than Jay Lethal, that doesn’t mean that Jay Lethal is better than everybody out there, that’s not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is this is a guy that knows exactly what that squared circle means and he can work with the best of them. When that guy walks away, they’re going to say, ‘He was pretty good.’ that’s the mark of a great worker.”

