Bryan Danielson made an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic and talked about his WrestleMania 37 triple threat match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge.

Danielson noted how it was a match that really need his presence and Roman vs. Edge stood on its own. The former WWE star had hoped to go out by putting someone over who could use the bump.

“The WrestleMania moment was just weird, just weird,” Danielson began. “I really honestly didn’t feel like I should be in that triple threat match with Roman [Reigns] and Edge. I thought the story was strong enough on its own for it to be just them. I didn’t know for sure what I was going to do contract-wise, but I knew I was going to be taking some time off.

“When my contract expired, it was the last day of April. I was like, ‘Okay, even If I come back I should do something where I wrestle somebody else and kind of put them over at WrestleMania.’ I thought Jey Uso would’ve been a great choice for that but you know somebody else in that vein. So that was my thinking going out. When I walked out for the match at WrestleMania, it felt so empty. Fans were cheering and all that kind of stuff.”

Bryan Danielson said the emptiness came from within though, which made him think he was dying during the match.

“I feel everything when I wrestle. What I remember most about that match is just feeling empty and thinking, ‘Oh man,’ I legitimately felt like am I gonna die. Is this a premonition that I’m gonna die? And I wasn’t even freaked out by it and maybe that’s what made me think it was even more true. Oh, maybe you get this peaceful calm right before you pass away.“

Danielson is currently feuding with AEW World Champion Hangman Page. On this week’s Dynamite, Danielson is set to face Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels.

