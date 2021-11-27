Three new matches have been added to next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following Andrade El Idolo’s post-attack on Cody Rhodes after their eight-man tag team main event this past Wednesday, Andrade and Cody will meet one-on-one in an Atlanta Steet Fight. This will be the second time these two have squared off against each other in singles action. Their last meeting saw Andrade gain the contest victory over Cody during the March 11th episode of Dynamite.

Also added to next Wednesday’s card, Bryan Danielson will continue his beatdown on the Dark Order by challenging Alan “5” Angels. And the Gunn Club (Colten & Billy Gunn) will officially take on Sting and Darby Allin.

Already announced for the show, Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander will compete in the last quarterfinals match of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. This week, Thunder Rosa advanced to the semifinals after defeating Jamie Hayter. She will now face Jade Cargill in the semifinals.

Below are the matches currently set for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

* Atlanta Street Fight: Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Gunn Club (Colten & Billy Gunn) vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Then, on next Friday’s AEW Rampage, two titles will be on the line. Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Championship against Tony Nese. And the Lucha Brothers will add another chapter in their storied rivalry with the AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

For Guevara, this will be his fourth title defense since capturing the championship from Miro in September. His last title defense took place last Wednesday against the debuting Jay Lethal.

As for the Lucha Brothers, their last title defense occurred at Full Gear against FTR. Both teams have been tangling with each other since July.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite/Rampage will air from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.