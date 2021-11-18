On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal made his in-ring debut in a TNT Title match against defending champion, Sammy Guevara.

In an impressive first outing, Jay Lethal threw everything he could at “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara. However, it simply just wasn’t enough, and Guevara pulled out the victory with his GTH finisher.

There was a point in the match where Lethal avoided a shooting star press from Sammy Guevara by putting up his knees. Jay Lethal then focused on the ribs of Sammy Guevara for the majority of the match as the doctor would check on Sammy. At one point, a crazy spot happened where Sammy went for a swanton dive on the outside, but Jay Lethal avoided it which sent Guevara through a table.

There’s no word yet on when Lethal will be competing next with AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Lethal was a longtime wrestler for Ring of Honor, which had previously announced it would not be renewing its roster contracts at the end of the year. Jay Lethal has also worked on and off for other promotions like Impact Wrestling where he is a six-time X Division Champion and a former TNA World Tag Champion.

During his time with ROH, Lethal reached the pinnacle of success in June 2015 when he became the ROH World Champion for the first time. He would again obtain the Title in June 2018 by defeating Matt Taven, Cody Rhodes, and the World Champion at the time, Dalton Castle. Lethal is also the third Triple Crown Champion and the third Grand Slam Champion in the company’s history.

During a discussion on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave heaps of praise for the former Ring of Honor star, Jay Lethal.

“At the end of the day, he got a shot and hopefully he gets to show the world how good he really is. I’ll tell you right now, there ain’t nobody better than Jay Lethal. The guy can go out and work with anybody in the world. That right there is the mark of a true worker,” Booker stated.

You can see highlights from the match below:

Champ has his game face on cause it's Main Event time on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/663eYKLZrj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021

Days after his Minneapolis Street Fight at #AEWFullGear, The Spanish God @sammyguevara puts the TNT Title on the line against @theLethalJay – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6tAIZFCzVO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

The thin line between genius and insanity is the same as a hairline fracture of your ribs #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/STjt9HaW8s — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021

Spanish Fly from the Spanish God – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6Q3svyhiHE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021