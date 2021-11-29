Bryan Danielson discussed his AEW contract during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. He discussed what he expects from this run with the company, believing it is the peak of his career.

“So, I signed a three-year contract with AEW and I consider these like my final years as a full-time wrestler. But also not just like, okay, this is me just winding down. This is to me, this is the peak,” Bryan admitted. “This is going to be the best that I am ever going to be and ending my full-time career at that, ending it as the best version of myself.”

Bryan Danielson also discussed the Ring Of Honor hiatus that the company is undergoing. He admitted the focus is on the talent and he feels for them due to a lack of full-time work available.

“I was just sad. I guess what the hard part with all of it is, I think of is the people with the jobs. They’re not going to do the full-time contracts or anything like that anymore. This is coming in a year when we’ve still got the pandemic going on,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of people being cut from the WWE side. There’s not a ton of full-time jobs out there.

“People sign these contracts and they buy houses on these contracts, they think it’s guaranteed money. Where that really hits hard for me is I was fired twice by WWE. It’s funny because both times I was fired shortly after buying a new car,” he revealed. “You have to think, none of these are nice cars and they’re used cars. But in both of them, I wasn’t able to pay it off in full. The first time especially in 2001 when I got fired I had a $350-a-month car payment. All of a sudden that car payment, I was having to work two jobs between that and insurance and all that kind of stuff. I had bought that car with the idea that I was going to make $500-a-week for the next three years or whatever it is. All of a sudden you don’t have that guaranteed money coming in.”

The former Ring Of Honor star also spoke about the comeback for the company. He admitted that he would like to see them be awesome again as it is great for everyone.

“What I hope is that they will come back with a reinvigoration kind of, with a plan and come back and be awesome. The more awesome wrestling company’s there are the better it is for everybody,” he stated. “That’s one of the things that has been great now. AEW has been great for wrestling fans, but it has also been great for wrestlers.”

