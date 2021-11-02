As noted earlier, fans in the United Kingdom are going to be treated to four Cesaro vs. WALTER matches during WWE’s upcoming England tour. The matches will be held through Nov. 7 – Nov. 10 in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester.

In a recent interview with Manchester Evening News, Cesaro explained why he’s “very, very excited” to face the leader of the Imperium in front of live fans.

“He’s somebody I always wanted to face,” Cesaro said. “We have a similar background, coming up through pretty much the same ranks in Europe and then travelling the world. I’m very, very excited that this is going to happen.

“I’m even more excited to see how excited the fans are to see that much. The fact that it’s only on live events makes me strangely excited because it just means it’s hopefully a legendary match that lives on in people’s heads. The fact it’s happening in England, in Europe, is very special.

“It’s cool to see that England gets something special. I still think we should run a pay-per-view over in England. The fact that they get this match and people are excited for it makes me feel really good.”

Cesaro then addressed his recent tweet in which he teased a match with Brock Lesnar.

“I feel like wrestling Brock Lesnar would be up there, it would be a big challenge and something fun to do,” Cesaro said. “Doing my absolute best, the match with WALTER will be a big match, the reputation we’ve both built over the years. The match with Brock Lesnar, which you’ve just mentioned, that would be another awesome match.

“To me, it’s really cool because it was just one picture and everyone ran wild with it simply based off the reputation that I have and that he has. To me, it’s really cool to see that I’ve built up a relationship with the fans so that they know whenever I get into the ring with someone of that calibre, or whoever it is, it’s going to be great.

“It’s a challenge to keep doing that, keep performing, keep having these matches that people want to see. If I do that, they [the WWE] always finds new ways to keep things fresh and keep it interesting.”