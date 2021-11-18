During the recent UK Tour, Charlotte Flair caught up with BT Sport. She spoke about the future of WWE’s women’s division, and named two stars she thinks are the future.

“First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I truly believe she is the future of the women’s division,” Flair claimed. “Like, our Money In The Bank match was untouchable and she walked out a star. She could have beat me easy that night. I just have more experience, I’m older. To see her grow and develop, I’m really proud of her.

“Obviously, Bianca, we had two main event matches back-to-back on Raw a couple of weeks ago. I was like, ‘You’re the real deal. Take it, run with it,’” Flair said. “Obviously, there are even newer girls, but to me, Bianca and Rhea are just getting their feet wet. It’s an exciting time.”

During the tour, Charlotte Flair got to work with an old rival in Sasha Banks. The SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about their chemistry together inside of the ring.

“Sasha and I have undeniable chemistry. This sounds corny, but iron sharpens iron. We are both so competitive but I truly believe we are both born to main event,” Flair stated. “When I walk out there or she walks out there, you believe these are two stars that can carry that and we know we can. To come over to the UK, especially for me — I know she had a tour before this — my first tour back feels incredible.”

While they worked together on the recent tour, Charlotte Flair already had one eye on the future with Banks. She spoke about being excited to face her on SmackDown in the near future.

“I’m excited to see what Sasha and I do because it’s the first time we’ve been on the same brand in a very long time,” she revealed. “So to see how far we’ve come as performers, I expect really big things.”

