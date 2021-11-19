Charlotte Flair is pulling no punches as she prepares for her showdown with Becky Lynch Sunday at Survivor Series. Lynch has made numerous media appearances leading up to the match, including one where she discussed a falling out between the two.

“I feel like the only adult in the room,” Flair said during an interview on The Masked Man Show. “I’ve never used media as a platform other than to talk about my own success and about what I want. Everybody knows I want to be the best.”

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to explain myself,” Flair continued. “[I feel like] everyone would want to understand that I want to be better, that I didn’t come this far to come this far. But I’ve never used these opportunities as an outlet to tear down someone else’s career.”

The current SmackDown Women’s Champion also expressed her disappointment with the criticisms she sometimes receives from fans. Charlotte Flair says the consistency of her performances during her years on WWE’s main roster separates her from Lynch and the rest of her contemporaries.

“I take it personal that the audience can’t see the passion that oozes out of me every single Friday or Monday or pay per view,” Flair explained. “Or that I just main evented the UK tour every single night with Sasha Banks. You can’t rise to the top with short-lived attention and I have spent the last 7 years earning this spot. I don’t get hot one minute; cold another. I am the consistent diamond of this division. What I mean by that is I am unbreakable.”

Charlotte Flair recognizes that her last name often makes her an easy target for critics. But she feels some people have a hard time separating her public persona from the real person behind it.

“I am also a human being,” Flair said. “My real name is Ashley Fliehr. Charlotte has been the [focal] point since 2015. We’ve told the audience that she’s entitled. We’ve told the audience that she’s Ric Flair’s daughter. We’ve told the audience all these things constantly. And Charlotte is the 12-time women’s champion. Ashley, the human, just wants to live her dream for her brother and succeed. And I think people can’t turn that off.”

Flair’s brother Reid died in 2013 at the age of 25. She has repeatedly stated that her motivation to first enter the world of professional wrestling was to honor his memory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Masked Man Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.