Becky Lynch recently spoke with Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour ahead of Survivor Series. During the interview, she opened up honestly about the heat she has with Charlotte Flair at the moment.

“We don’t like each other,” Lynch stated. “We used to. I’m sure she’d give you a different side and I’ll give you my side. My star was rising and we were the best of friends. It all worked when she was on top and I was below. We could all see the way things were going in 2019, people were really behind me, really rallying behind me. This turn would turn me into a different league. She couldn’t take that and has never been able to take it since.”

Becky Lynch then claimed that she is in Charlotte’s head at the moment. The Raw Women’s Champion claimed that Flair’s performances as of late have been affected by the situation.

“I think it’s affected her work. Even now I think it has affected her, I think she’s potentially one of the greatest. But I think I am so in her head that she’s lost it a bit, she’s lost a step,” she said. “She’s got that jealousy and that little devil on her shoulder. That devil is me always being one step ahead of her and she doesn’t like it. I think she thought her birthright was her star.

“It doesn’t matter that I started wrestling when I was 15, left home, and traveled the world to chase this dream. It doesn’t matter that I was never one of the chosen ones,” Lynch admitted. “She was born into this and she deserves it, WrestleMania main events should be hers by birthright. I think that’s her thinking and I think we know where she gets that thinking from. She can’t take it.”

Despite the issues between them, Becky Lynch admitted that she likes money. She claimed that this storyline has people interested, and she doesn’t know how it will go.

“I also like money, so, this is money. People are interested and I love that people are interested and I love that people don’t know how this is going to go. I don’t know how this is going to go,” Lynch stated. “I don’t know if this is going to be an all-out brawl, I don’t know if this is going to be just venom behind every move. I don’t know if we are even going to be able to get to the match, I don’t know if there’s going to be a fight backstage. I don’t know what’s going to happen and I think that’s exciting for me and the audience. Probably nerve-wracking for the office.”

