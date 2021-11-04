As we’ve noted, former WWE Superstar Kalisto, now going by Samuray del Sol, made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite. Del Sol and AAA star Aerostar answered FTR’s open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles, but couldn’t come out with the victory.

After Dynamite went off the air, Del Sol took to Twitter and revealed that he prayed and spoke to the late Brodie Lee before his first-ever match for AEW. Del Sol wrote:

Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano…

Chris Jericho took issue with Del Sol misspelling Lee’s real name – Jon – as John.

When Jericho received pushback from fans for his response, Amanda Huber, the wife of Lee, came to his support. The Twitter thread can be seen below.

Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano… — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) November 4, 2021

You spelled his name wrong. https://t.co/5xMymtqfzd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2021

Yeah, not an excuse to spell someone’s name wrong if you’re name dropping — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021