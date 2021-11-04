Former WWE star Kalisto and his tag partner, AAA star Aerostar, answered FTR’s Open Challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Both made their debuts for the promotion.
With the help of using the ropes, Wheeler got the roll-up pin on Aerostar to retain the titles.
Kalisto is now going by Samuray del Sol after his release from WWE back in April. This was his first match since his departure. Before tonight, he last appeared in the ring during a SmackDown taping in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale.
Below are highlights from the match:
