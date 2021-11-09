15 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, the final Dark before the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debut of Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy of The Fabulous Freebirds, plus the return of Too Fast Too Fuego, the return of indie star Warhorse, and more.

Tonight’s AEW Dark will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel, and was taped last Friday at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. You can click here for full spoilers.

Below is the line-up for tonight’s show. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET via this link.

* Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse

* Tay Conti vs. Miranda Gordy

* Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn

* Wardlow vs. Ryan Mantell

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dante Martin

* Riho vs. Heidi Howitzer

* 2point0 vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Luke Langley and Koko Lane

* Too Fast Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol, Fuego #2 aka masked Cody Rhodes) vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Aaron Solo

* The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Rebel, Emi Sakura and Jamie Hayter

* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Camaro Jackson, Davey Vega and Darian Bengston

* The Gunn Club’s Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds

* Hardy Family Office’s Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus