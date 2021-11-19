Drake Maverick took to Twitter to release a new video following his WWE release.

As announced this evening, Maverick was released from WWE along with Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

The video plays off the old video that Drake Maverick shared when WWE first released him last year in April. This time in the video, another version of himself comes and gives him a long pep talk.

So I just got off the phone with WWE talent relations letting me know that as of today, I’ve been released from my contract, starts off Maverick. The video then cuts to Drake Maverick in a dark room saying, Look, you can’t pull this one again. The other upbeat version of himself comes in and gives his pep talk. Look at ya. You can’t pull this one again. Get up. You’re gonna be fine. I mean, everything they ever gave you turned into a moment, right? If they wanted you to be a manager, you made it work. If they wanted you to run around 24/7, you made it work. They even tried to get rid of ya. You made that work too. I don’t know what else to tell ya. You’re a success! You’ve always been a success, and you’re going to carry on being a success. You did everything you said you were going to do in life. You’re a success! Look at me. Look at me. Hey. I know we’ve been here before, but we don’t belong here anymore. What was our dream? C’mon, what was our dream? It wasn’t to be a WWE superstar, was it? It was to be a professional wrestler. You can’t be fired from wrestling pal. Somebody’s going to book ya. Even an idiot like you. But what I’m asking you to do is get up, because if you don’t get up, this whole journey, this whole dream is gonna die. It’s gonna end. And we’ve got so much more that we need to accomplish here in this journey. It’s going to keep going, but we ain’t gonna accomplish nothing if you don’t get up! C’mon, get up! What you just going to let this dream die? Get up! We’re gonna accomplish everything! GET UP! GET UP!” Drake Maverick eventually wakes up and turns off his phone camera. He then walks into the bathroom and splashes water on his face and takes off his WWE logo shirt. His phone buzzes and he looks at it, smiles, and walks off.

John Cena was one of many to react to Drake Maverick’s video.

Cena tweeted, “This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer.”

Below is the video that Maverick released and Cena’s reaction: