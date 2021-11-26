Game Changer Wrestling announced that Eddie Kingston will be at “The World On” on January 23.

“The World On” event will be at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

GCW tweeted, “EDDIE KINGSTON returns to GCW at #TheWrldOnGCW on 1/23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom!”

Kingston’s last GCW event was in 2019 at Slime Language, where he lost to Effy.

He joins already announced Matt Cardona, Joey Janela, Gringo Loco, Ninja Mack, Tony Deppen, Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Effy, Alex Zayne, ASF, Big Vin, Blake Christian, Atticus Cogar, Alex Colon, and Allie Katch.

Below is the announcement: