Matt Cardona was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. He reflected on the moment where the fans hurled various items at him in the ring, including a pizza cutter.

“I loved it in the moment. I absolutely loved it, it was great. It wasn’t until after the fact that I am seeing that pizza cutters were thrown,” he said. “What would have happened if a pizza cutter sliced me up? I tell you what, there’s no medical team backstage, okay? I was covered with cuts, and lacerations and was all bloody. The ‘nurse,’ who was backstage, she stitched me up like Frankenstein, didn’t clean me up, she said the stitches were dissolvable. They were not, I got infected, and to this day, I am still finding glass in my back.”

Cardona has continued to find glass in his body since that match, which he has shared on social media. He even admitted to having some more pulled to the surface lately during a massage.

“I have already removed two pieces from my back since July, and as a matter of fact, last week I was getting a nice 90-minute massage and my massage therapist was using the cupping technique,” Cardona said. “She had it on that area so long that it pulled more glass to the surface. So I know there’s still glass in there, I can feel it, it’s unbelievable.”

His GCW Title win was something that got the entire wrestling world talking. However, Cardona believes that there were more items launched into the ring that night than when the nWo was first formed.

“I’m going to go on record. If you pause and take the frame-by-frame shot, I had more garbage thrown at me when I became GCW Champion than when the nWo formed,” Cardona claimed. “I’m going on record saying that. More than Bash at the Beach, more items.”

Recently, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has publicly discouraged fans from throwing sharp items into the ring. Cardona gave his own thoughts on the matter, making it clear that it isn’t called for.

“No fu**ing s**t, right? I am glad that he is trying to tell the GCW Universe like, ‘relax guys, just enjoy the show.’ You can boo me, you can hate on me, you can put all these nasty tweets out. Do not throw pizza cutters, sharp objects at me, my fiancé, or any other wrestler,” Cardona urged. “It’s uncalled for, we are better than this as a wrestling community.”

You can follow Matt on Twitter @TheMattCardona

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. Daily, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.

Powered by RedCircle