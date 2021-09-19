Matt Cardona did a Q&A on Twitter today and was asked if fans could expect to see him in more deathmatches in the future.

“I have retired from Death Match Wrestling,” Cardona responded.

In July, Cardona defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship at GCW Homecoming.

He then retained the title against Sam Stackhouse and in an “Open Challenge,” Frank the Clown, at GCW The Art of War on September 4. Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance to face Cardona at that same show and defeated him for the title.

Moxley is set to meet Nick Gage on October 9 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Cardona is currently working this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville, Tennessee.